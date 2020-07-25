Why Trump is trying to change his tune on coronavirus

After tweeting a picture of himself using a mask, he prompted Americans to use them– though he has yet to make any sort of federal required.

And on Thursday, Trump cancelled occasions for the GOP convention in Jacksonville, Florida, and rather will return to Charlotte, North Carolina as initially prepared.

What’s behind all of it? One word:Polling

The President is slipping in every national poll — and in difficulty in crucial states consisting of Texas andFlorida And Trump’s coronavirus handling has a lot to make with the slide.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report was currently anticipating a Biden win, and simply today updated its prediction stating Florida now “leans Democrat” from formerly being a toss-up.

That may have actually had some result on Trump’s abrupt choice to leave Jacksonville– a Quinnipiac poll launched Thursday revealed 62% of Floridians signed up to vote opposed holding the convention in Jacksonville.

Advisers have stated the slip in surveys stimulated Trump’s choice to wear a face mask in public along with his return to journalism rundown space. But, however, however: There are just 102 days till Election Day.