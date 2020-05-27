Why Trump is encouraging the coronavirus lockdown protests

Across the country, people have been protesting the stay-at-home orders due to coronavirus. And who seems to be encouraging this? President Trump via Twitter. Chris Cillizza explains how we went from social distancing to thousand-people protests.

