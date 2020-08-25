Why Trump embracing QAnon is so dangerous

In mid-August, President Trump did something incredibly dangerous: he refused to disavow the fringe conspiracy group QAnon. In this latest episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains why Trump’s decision is so worrisome.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Michelle Cho
Producer: Arielle Sacks
