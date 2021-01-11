Why Trump critic doesn't support using 25th amendment

John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, talks to Jake Tapper about the likelihood of Trump’s cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment against him following the deadly riots in Washington, DC.
