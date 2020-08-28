Why TikTok may not survive being sold

TikTok remains in problem. Over the course of less than a day, the business lost its CEO and acquireda surprising new suitor The breakout social app might be within days of negotiating to offer itself to an American business– however the chaos surrounding the sale threatens to leave the business completely harmed.

First, the CEO. In May, longtime Disney executive Kevin Mayer left the business to end up being primary running officer at ByteDance and CEO of TikTok, its popular United States subsidiary. “As one of the world’s most accomplished entertainment executives, Kevin is incredibly well placed to take ByteDance’s portfolio of products to the next level,” ByteDance creator and CEO Yiming Zhang said at the time.

Mayer was coming off the extremely effective launch of Disney Plus, which soared to more than 50 million customers in less than 6 months. Disney’s board of directors had passed Mayer over for the CEO task anyhow, however, therefore he had factor to leave. Thus started Mayer’s quick and primarily quiet reign at TikTok, which was tossed into chaos previously this month when President Trump purchased ByteDance to offer it within 45 days.

The sale might have left Mayer the COO of China’s ByteDance and likewise the CEO of its recently independent American spinoff business, which appears illogical. And even if Mayer …