Why TikTok and WeChat are the new front line in the US-China tech war

You can allow subtitles (captions) in the video gamer

This belongs to a broad and intensifying war onChinese tech

If China chose to turn punitive it might actually hammer the fortunes of particular huge United States business.

It’s just been in the last sort of 3 to 6 months that we have actually seen a transformation in how Donald Trump has actually expanded out his criticisms ofChina

The huge news from the front line of the United States-China tech war this month has actually been orders released by President Trump to prohibit 2 Chinese apps, TikTok and WeChat, from being utilizedin the United States This may not seem like a huge offer, however what we must understand is that these 2 apps are big. TikTok and it’s Chinese comparable, Douyin, were downloaded more times than Facebook in 2015. And WeChat is a very app that is an important part of life for a number of the 1.1 bn users of it worldwide.

I’m quite sure for a start that Donald Trump is not utilizing WeChat to speak with his good friends in Asia, and I’m quite sure also that he’s not publishing videos of himself dancing on TikTok, so we can rule that out. I believe what’s taken place is that this belongs to a broad and intensifying war on Chinese tech that itself belongs to a broader project by the Trump administration to secure down on China on an entire variety of things, from trade and the …