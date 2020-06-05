Why this South Carolina voter isn’t casting his ballot for Joe Biden or Donald Trump

Polarized is a weekly series featuring Americans from all 50 states sharing their views on the 2020 elections. Click here if you would like to be a part of this project

Gavin Kidder is fed up.

The 24-year-old South Carolina voter says in a current interview with The Independent that that he stopped considering himself a Democrat following the 2016 election — and contains been frustrated with the party since.

“I didn’t really feel good about the choices I had” in the 2016 general election, Kidder explains. “Both of the platforms seemed to be getting money from the same place, and arguing semantics over who controls the status quo.”





Kidder has been “slowly losing respect for the Democratic Party” since Donald Trump’s election, and says that he’s “losing the feeling that they’re representing my best interests”.

And yet, he still proceeded to “reluctantly” vote for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“I wasn’t excited for it, but Used to do it to help keep [Trump] from getting into office,” that he adds.

Kidder, who works in the hotel industry in downtown Charleston and has been furloughed amid the coronavirus pandemic, said recent events like Covid-19 and nationwide protests on the death of George Floyd made it much more obvious how America is sorely without its healthcare and criminal justice systems.

“I firmly believe in universal healthcare, and I want to see more criminal justice reform — especially with the protests,” that he says, adding: “I’m definitely not a fan of the way the police operates right now.”

But Kidder also says he’s supportive of “policies that appeal to both independents and progressives,” just like a wealth tax.

“I just don’t believe there should be billionaires in our country,” he says.

He’s not wrong, according to data: a recent Reuters poll showed many Americans favor a wealth tax on the nation’s super-rich.

While Kidder was excited to vote for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primaries, he said he was “a little bit less so” in 2020, citing the senator’s frequent caucusing with the party despite considering himself an independent.

“He sort of plays ball with the Democrats more than I would like,” Kidder says.

Now that Sanders has dropped from the race and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, Kidder says he is left with no choice.

The former vice president is “not at all” aligned with his values, Kidder says, adding that Biden’s record on problems like the 1994 Crime Bill make him “uncomfortable.”

“I consider him to be part of the establishment, a part of that top 1 percent,” Kidder says. “I feel like if he was elected, he’d put in a couple of measures to make it seem like he was trying to implement change in our country, but not go all the way to ensure positive change was actually happening.”

On top of the, Kidder says he believes the sexual assault accusations leveled against Biden by way of a former staffer, Tara Reade, who worked for the former vice president when he served in the Senate.

There’s certainly no way Kidder is voting for Trump, either.

“The last four years have been a battle to maintain the freedoms” many people his age are becoming accustomed to, Kidder says.

Still, in his words, Kidder is “beyond being influenced to vote for Joe Biden at this point.”

So, what’s he planning to do?

“I’m fed up with the two-party system. I’m fed up with the status quo,” that he says. “Even though my vote may be seen as a throwaway for some people, I still stick to the belief that, as an American, it’s my right to vote, and I should cast it for what I believe in. I don’t believe in either of these two parties, I don’t believe they have our best interests in mind, and I would much rather cast a protest vote to get some attention to some independent candidates, or to get some attention from the Democratic Party.”

Kidder says that — regardless of his vote — he thinks Trump will probably win another term in office.

“As it is, the Democratic Party hasn’t learned anything in four years,” that he continues. “They tried with Hillary, and now they’re trying with Biden. But he’s a weak candidate, and I don’t think he has what it takes to win.”

The issue with this mentality, Kidder notes, is that the independent candidate has not been in a position to upend the two-party system in modern American politics — and there are not any rebrand politicians stepping forward to battle both the presumptive Republican and Democratic nominees.

I ask Kidder, then, what his worst and best-case scenario will be on Election Day.

“Worst-case scenario is Trump wins re-election, and the Democratic Party learns nothing,” that he says, with no moment of hesitancy. “The best-case scenario is that Biden wins, and I’m wrong about him.”

Kidder then pauses, before adding: “In my dream-case scenario, an independent comes along that I and the rest of the country believe in, and we end the two-party system, adding new thoughts to our political discussion. I see that as very far away, so my fallback is that Biden turns out not to be who I think he is, and actually does some good for this country.”