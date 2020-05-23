Why this Eid for Muslims around the world will be like no other  – Middle East Monitor

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Muslims around the world will expertise an unprecedented Eid this 12 months as for the very first time in historical past, Eid prayers in the mosque will be cancelled, leaving Muslims like myself having to wish from residence.

One of the basic components of Eid is attending the morning Eid prayer because it encapsulates the essence of this big day and the end result of the finish of Ramadan. However, many households are actually confined to having to make use of the house of their properties to conduct this prayer which might have in any other case seen flocks of worshippers attend the mosque.

Perhaps one in all the most heart-breaking adjustments which we needed to witness throughout Ramadan, was the reality that there’s no longer worshippers doing tawaf around the Kaaba, on account of the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the Saudi Arabian authorities. The kingdom stopped umrah, the non-mandatory pilgrimage, in late February on account of the pandemic and we anticipate that the Hajj pilgrimage, which begins in late July may need to be cancelled this 12 months. It is extraordinarily unhappy to see the Kaaba empty for Eid when yearly, practically 2.5 million pilgrims go to the holy websites of Islam in Mecca and Medina, but it’s a reminder of the unprecedented occasions that we face.

On a traditional Eid day Masjid Al Nabawi would have been filled with worshippers providing the Eid prayer however this time solely the Imam and a small congregation of those that work to keep up Masjid Al Nabawi will be allowed to carry out the prayer on web site.

Eid is generally a time for visiting our family members, holding meals inside our properties or at our family members, nonetheless, this 12 months we will see many households having to be confined to sharing the Eid meal with their rapid family. It is tough for households who might not be capable of greet their family members head to head on Eid however it’s an important sacrifice in our struggle to deal with the virus and we maintain onto the hope that subsequent 12 months we will not need to witness the similar predicament.

As a mom of 5 youngsters, with my husband working as a health care provider on the frontline, this Eid will be a day like none of the different Eid days we now have spent. Eid for me this 12 months will be spent with my husband and youngsters in the morning after which my husband having to go to report back to work on the frontline in the night. Normally the night time of Eid would see us surrounded by household, however this 12 months we will have to attach with them digitally by video conferencing as an alternative. Connecting nearly on Eid would be one thing that many households around the world who dwell away from their dad and mom or family members will be doing this Eid.

The Muslim Council of Britain has issued guidelines on celebrating Eid al Fitr in lockdown in the UK to make sure the security of those that are celebrating and have requested British Muslims to remain at residence, join with household nearly, submit out Eid items and solely pray the Eid prayer together with your rapid family that you just dwell with.

British Muslims have sacrificed and adhered to the authorities tips since the inception of Coronavirus, but the British authorities continues to single out Muslims by pushing out Eid warnings on their social media pages. These sponsored Eid ads urging Muslims to rejoice at residence has prompted Islamophobic feedback from Twitter customers who assume that the tips are being flouted by Muslims. We didn’t see the similar sort of sponsored promoting when it was just lately VE day when there have been avenue events that had been inspired to mark the finish of World War II in Europe.

This Eid calls for reflection on our freedoms and liberties and may allow us to think about those that have by no means had the freedom that we do and name for change. It is a time to spare a thought for our brothers and sisters in Palestine, Yemen and Syria the place restrictions and lockdowns are the norms and their freedom of motion is restricted on account of ongoing battle and conflict. It is a time to proceed to lift extra charity and provides to these in want by donating on-line and providing a serving to hand to those that want it the most.

This Eid we now have learnt to adapt to a brand new state of affairs in an effort to assist save lives and curb the virus, however this doesn’t imply that we can not rejoice the true essence of Eid at residence with our households and nonetheless make the most of this actually big day.

