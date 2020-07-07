Why this area may seal Trump’s 2020 fate

(Sidebar: Mitt Romney in 2012 was the sole Republican presidential candidate to win the suburban vote — 50% to 48% over Barack Obama — and lose the election).

That correlation ought to be deeply concerning to not just Trump but any Republican on the ballot right about now.

Why? Because the revolt against Trump in the suburbs, which was at the center of Democrats’ retaking of the House majority in the 2018 midterms is apparently showing no signs of slowing.