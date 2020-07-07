Why this area may seal Trump’s 2020 fate

(Sidebar: Mitt Romney in 2012 was the sole Republican presidential candidate to win the suburban vote — 50% to 48% over Barack Obama — and lose the election).
That correlation ought to be deeply concerning to not just Trump but any Republican on the ballot right about now.
Why? Because the revolt against Trump in the suburbs, which was at the center of Democrats’ retaking of the House majority in the 2018 midterms is apparently showing no signs of slowing.
“What should really frighten down-ballot Rs: Trump is trailing Biden by 7-9% more than he lost the popular vote in 2016, but because there are so many urban cores where Trump had little room to fall in the first place, the drop is likely even larger in swing suburban districts.”
And because Trump did all that whilst getting swamped in urban areas — Clinton beat him there by 26 points in 2016 — Wasserman’s contention (ands he is right) is that the further decline in Trump’s standing in a general election ballot against Biden is nearly certainly the consequence of losses in suburban areas.
A Trump collapse in the suburbs — losing them by 5 points or even more — wouldn’t normally only probably cost him the White House. It would also badly jeopardize any Republican in a suburban House district or even a Senate seat in a situation with a sizable suburban citizenry.
The Point: Lose the suburbs and Trump loses the election. It’s that simple.