Why the US may not be voting via blockchain just yet

The US Postal Service had warned 46 states that their mail-in voting rule may leave some ballots uncounted

Many are against incorporating blockchain in 2020 election, citing a low level of readiness for a blockchain-powered voting system

There are several common voting methods used in the US, among them are the ballot marking system, the optical scan paper ballot system, the direct recording electronic systems, and the classic punch-card ballot. While each of these systems has its benefits and accommodates the varying needs of voters across the US, these voting systems are also vulnerable to risks and fraud.

This year’s election is faced with an additional challenge of the coronavirus outbreak. Pandemic-induced social distancing regulations and measures have analysts expecting to see a jump in voters choosing to cast their ballots via mail. The US Postal Service (USPS) has warned that 46 states might not be able to deliver their ballots cast by mail on time for the November election.

Taking into account timing and fraud safety, some groups have now postulated the possibility of integrating blockchain technology into the election process.

Blockchain, a distributed ledger technology (DLT), is popularized by its decentralized nature that…