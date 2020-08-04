Why the UK tax authority is accusing General Electric of a $1bn fraud

In 2012, General Electric’s director of tax policy, Will Morris, gotten a prize from HM Revenue & & Customs, in acknowledgment for his function in “informing the public debate on large business and tax and condemning tax evasion and abusive tax arrangements with no commercial purpose”.

Since then the UK tax authority has actually stopped its“external engagement awards” It has actually likewise significantly modified its view of GE’s tax department.

In the very first case of its type versus a international business, HMRC is accusing the United States commercial giant of fraud– and requiring $1bn in back taxes.

The suit pits a recently assertive HMRC versus a renowned United States commercial name. If HMRC is effective, it would be one of the biggest single wins for the tax authority versus a worldwide business. It might mark the start of a more aggressive technique to taking on complex tax avoidance in the UK.

“This appears to be the first time that HMRC has accused a major company of engaging in fraudulent misrepresentation in order to gain a tax advantage,” stated George Turner, director of the think-tank TaxWatch, which has actually released a report into the case. “It will send shockwaves through the world of tax.”

The case is economically considerable for GE, which after acquiring losses for the previous 4 years discovers …