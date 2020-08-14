Why the UK has a standout economy

The author, a previous head of forecasting at the OECD, is a partner in Llewellyn Consulting

Forecasters least comprehend what is going on, therefore make their greatest mistakes, when an economy is struck by a shock that is both unique and big. The coronavirus pandemic is both.

Most economic downturns are triggered by tensions that originate from within the financial and monetary system; this brand-new hazard stemmed from outdoors. And definitely the shock is big. The UK has been struck especially hard. In the 2nd quarter, gdp fell by more than 20 percent, two times as much as in the United States and Germany, and substantially more than in France and Italy.

Private intake, the biggest element of GDP, contributed most to the overall fall in need, as it normally does. But there were likewise huge decreases somewhere else, especially in gross capital development. On the output side, all significant sectors– services, production, and (especially) building and construction– contracted highly.

One reason that the UK has suffered more than other European nations is that it entered into lockdown late, and emerged alike later on. When lockdown lastly came, it was rigid, not least with the closure of schools, which kept numerous moms and dads in the house.

What now? Clearly, humbleness remains in order. Economies are being driven …