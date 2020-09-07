Why the Tennessee Titans will prove they’re not a fluke

Despite any noise that suggests otherwise, the 2019 Tennessee Titans were not a one-hit-wonder.

Without hard evidence, the Tennessee Titans have strangely been looped into comparisons involving the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars. As a refresher, that Jaguars squad was the Sacksonville unit that came within mere minutes of dismantling the dynastic Patriots in the 2017 AFC Championship.

That particular Jacksonville team was 10-6 and rode its fearsome defense to the brink of a Super Bowl berth. Their follow-up effort was laughable, and they didn’t just “return to earth.” The team plummeted to Hades.

The Jaguars’ 2018 record sputtered to 5-11, and last season was almost as uneventful at 6-10 (.375). The trend may continue for the Jaguars into 2020 as the organization appears to be shedding talent whilst acquiring future draft assets.

Because the Titans [heavily] exceeded expectations and reached the 2019 AFC Championship, they must be a cookie-cutter rendition of the 2017 Jacksonville team, right? Not…