Why the stock market and the economy actually aren’t disconnected

What’s up with this insane stock market anyhow?

Apple, Tesla, Zoom and their ilk have actually been going nuts, driving the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to tape highs–and greatly enriching the billionaire class–( just to drop precipitously late today.) All this while the economy remains in economic downturn and millions are jobless– some even not able to put food on the table.

It’s yet another upsetting reality of life throughout COVID-19, though this piece appears especially strange, nevermind unjust and even vicious.

So what to make from this so-called detach in between the economy and stock market?

“The stock market and the economy are two completely different things,” states Barry Ritholtz, co-founder and CIO ofRitholtz Wealth Management “While people assume that there’s some correlation, when you do a mathematical analysis the correlation is all over the place. 2020 is a unique year because not only is there a high level of inverse correlation, it’s the highest we’ve ever seen. The worse the economy has done, the better the stock market does.”

Actually it simply follows that the stock market action would be especially complicated throughout this especially complicated, and extraordinary duration in our history. It would be recklessness in reality, to anticipate a sensible course.

Ironically for all we research study and discuss the market, in lots of methods it stays a secret. “Stock-market motions are driven mostly by financiers’ evaluations of other financiers’ progressing response to the news, rather …