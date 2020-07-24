Why the Obama-Biden ad may persuade key US voters(opinion)

But, as Bradley Honan and I argued in a recent CNN column
, it is too early to count Trump out. Races often tighten as Election Day approaches — and that reality does not even account for the bag of tricks that Team Trump is almost certainly planning on pulling out this fall.
Bag of tricks notwithstanding, Biden could deliver a blow to Trump in November, but to do this he will have to improve upon Hillary Clinton’s 2016 performance with two key groups: the 4.4 million voters
, more than a third of whom are Black, who stayed home in 2016 and the smaller yet equally decisive group known as Obama-Trump supporters
— those who voted for Barack Obama in 2012 and then pulled the lever for Trump in 2016. And judging by the rather unique political ad put out this week by the Biden campaign, reaching out to both these constituencies are top priorities.
The 60-second ad
, marketed on social media with the clever title
“44 + 46”– a reference to Obama having served as the 44th president and Biden as Trump’s presumptive successor — opens with a close-up of the former vice president’s black SUV rolling up to Obama’s elegant yet minimalist downtown Washington, DC, office digs on his way to chat with his former boss. The message, of course, is clear: the Obama-Biden band is getting back together again, only this time Biden is the lead singer.
The spot’s message is that no one should doubt that Biden’s leadership would be dramatically different than Trump’s in a pandemic. Not only are Biden and Obama wearing masks as they enter the office building — something Trump has only very recently come around to endorsing
— but wide-angle shots of the conversation showcase a large sitting room with both men comfortably positioned more than six feet away from each other. In sitting that way, they are following the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines
, which have been marginalized
by Trump in recent weeks.
As Obama and Biden begin speaking, the viewer is reminded what it would have been like to go through a pandemic with the two leaders at the helm.
“Can you imagine standing up when you’re President and saying, ‘It’s not my responsibility?'” muses Biden.
“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths,” answers Obama.
Although the ad is supposed to be a promotional tool for a rather dull 16-minute conversation
between the two, its real goal is to remind voters — especially African American and Obama-Trump voters — of Biden’s role in the historic Obama presidency. And it works. The editing of the ad was done to convey a “passing of the torch” moment. Even viewers watching with the volume turned down couldn’t help but notice Obama following Biden down the elevator corridor, or bowing his head to his former vice president, as if to say, “It’s your party now — and this is your moment.”
As opposed to past vice presidents, many of whom have looked to distance themselves from their former bosses (think Al Gore in 2000
), this spot opens a window into the Biden camp’s thinking — they clearly believe that this election will largely be a referendum on Trump, and that the degree to which Biden can attach himself to the Obama years will play in his favor both with Black and Obama-Trump voters.
Biden recognizes the power and popularity enjoyed by his former boss and is trying to rekindle the excitement from the 2008 and 2012 efforts. And that makes sense. The former president remains wildly popular even after having largely stayed out of public view since leaving office. According to a recent Fox News poll
, Obama is still viewed favorably by 63% of Americans, while the favorability ratings of his former vice president still haven’t managed to crack the 50% mark.
But the ad signals something even more important — that the Biden camp is finally willing to branch out from the rather plain vanilla themes of unity and rebuilding that have animated
his prior ads. Put simply, Biden basking in the light bouncing off of Obama’s halo is smart politics.
But Biden being Biden, he needs to be careful not to miss the point by going down some boring rabbit hole and taking the former president with him. 2008’s epic “Yes We Can” meme wasn’t a policy prescription — it was a call for change that connected with Americans across racial and socioeconomic lines. Biden needs to tap into that same magic as he leverages his popular ex-boss in future media appearances and political spots.
This year, so far, most of the innovation in the political ad space has come from The Lincoln Project,
an alliance of never-Trump Republicans who have unveiled a series of hard-hitting and mostly entertaining take-down ads targeting the sitting president. The upside with having these disaffected elements of the GOP launching near daily media assaults on Trump is that the high road has been left open for Biden’s camp, and if this week’s spot is any indication, they’ve already began that process.
Biden, the ad argues, would be a continuation of the Obama presidency — and that’s exactly what America needs right now. Voters — especially African American and Obama-Trump voters — just need to believe “Yes We Can” once again.
Source link
Post Views: 15