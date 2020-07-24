Why the Obama-Biden ad may persuade key US voters(opinion)

As Obama and Biden begin speaking, the viewer is reminded what it would have been like to go through a pandemic with the two leaders at the helm.

“Can you imagine standing up when you’re President and saying, ‘It’s not my responsibility?'” muses Biden.

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths,” answers Obama.

Although the ad is supposed to be a promotional tool for a rather dull 16-minute conversation between the two, its real goal is to remind voters — especially African American and Obama-Trump voters — of Biden’s role in the historic Obama presidency. And it works. The editing of the ad was done to convey a “passing of the torch” moment. Even viewers watching with the volume turned down couldn’t help but notice Obama following Biden down the elevator corridor, or bowing his head to his former vice president, as if to say, “It’s your party now — and this is your moment.”

As opposed to past vice presidents, many of whom have looked to distance themselves from their former bosses (think Al Gore in 2000 ), this spot opens a window into the Biden camp’s thinking — they clearly believe that this election will largely be a referendum on Trump, and that the degree to which Biden can attach himself to the Obama years will play in his favor both with Black and Obama-Trump voters.

Biden recognizes the power and popularity enjoyed by his former boss and is trying to rekindle the excitement from the 2008 and 2012 efforts. And that makes sense. The former president remains wildly popular even after having largely stayed out of public view since leaving office. According to a recent Fox News poll , Obama is still viewed favorably by 63% of Americans, while the favorability ratings of his former vice president still haven’t managed to crack the 50% mark.

But the ad signals something even more important — that the Biden camp is finally willing to branch out from the rather plain vanilla themes of unity and rebuilding that have animated his prior ads. Put simply, Biden basking in the light bouncing off of Obama’s halo is smart politics.

But Biden being Biden, he needs to be careful not to miss the point by going down some boring rabbit hole and taking the former president with him. 2008’s epic “Yes We Can” meme wasn’t a policy prescription — it was a call for change that connected with Americans across racial and socioeconomic lines. Biden needs to tap into that same magic as he leverages his popular ex-boss in future media appearances and political spots.

This year, so far, most of the innovation in the political ad space has come from The Lincoln Project, an alliance of never-Trump Republicans who have unveiled a series of hard-hitting and mostly entertaining take-down ads targeting the sitting president. The upside with having these disaffected elements of the GOP launching near daily media assaults on Trump is that the high road has been left open for Biden’s camp, and if this week’s spot is any indication, they’ve already began that process.

Biden, the ad argues, would be a continuation of the Obama presidency — and that’s exactly what America needs right now. Voters — especially African American and Obama-Trump voters — just need to believe “Yes We Can” once again.