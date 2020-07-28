Why the national security adviser’s Covid-19 infection is a national security problem (opinion)

Typically, a national security adviser engages with the President, Vice President, Chief of Staff, and other cabinet officials daily, including during the Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB) in the Oval Office, National Security Council meetings in the Situation Room (I’ve been in my fair share — the room is usually pretty packed), in-person foreign leader prep calls and more. I can tell you from experience: social distancing isn’t an option in a lot of these settings without extraordinary measures.
A national security adviser also typically engages with — at a minimum — tens of other mission critical national security personnel each day, including the NSA’s direct reports, NSC staffers who come to meet with or brief him, his PDB briefer and many others. Absent physical renovations to the “suite” of offices that the NSA works out of, staff are in incredibly close quarters — I was less than arms’ length away from my suite colleague for the two years I advised a former national security adviser. Needless to say we got very close.
The White House should have encouraged personnel to follow CDC guidelines at all times — both on and off the White House campus. The President and other senior officials may try to blame O’Brien for not being careful on his own time, but they certainly didn’t set the right tone about following guidelines regardless of location. Months of not wearing masks and decrying scientific evidence didn’t really scream out to staff to take CDC guidelines seriously.
While there is no risk of exposure to O’Brien while he is off site, the White House statement sure sounds like the President doesn’t spend a lot of time with the man who is supposed to be his most senior adviser on all things national security. O’Brien was last seen with Trump on the President’s July 10 trip to CENTCOM headquarters in Florida. Trump and O’Brien’s lack of contact could be attributed to O’Brien’s travel, but even so the crisis communications here are doing more harm than good.
We know from Trump’s Twitter feed that he spends a lot of time watching TV and that he and O’Brien haven’t seen each other in a while. This is a public admission that they don’t do historically routine things together like hold NSC meetings, prep for foreign calls, get briefed on the PDB and more. For a long time there’s been good reason to think that Trump has probably spent more time with his “security” advisers on television than he has with his own NSA, and the White House’s comments on O’Brien’s infection seems to confirm that.
While we hope for O’Brien’s speedy recovery, we must also hope that the Covid-19 outbreak can be contained — quickly — because it is a security vulnerability. At an operational level, there is disruption whenever a senior official cannot fully perform their job. The White House has not said O’Brien is working limited hours, but having worked for an NSA for years I know that it is just not possible to fully do your job as efficiently from home even with a secure facility at your house or regular intelligence courier drop offs. That makes the playing field even more uneven vis-a-vis other countries who have a full team on deck.
More broadly, the fact that the White House couldn’t secure its top security adviser sends a terrifying message about the administration’s Covid-19 responsiveness — that it’s inadequate at best.