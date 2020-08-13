Why the Mauritius oil spill is so serious

The quantity of oil spilled from the Japanese- owned ship close by the lagoons and seaside locations of south-east Mauritius is reasonably low compared to the huge oil spills the world has actually seen in the past, however the damage it will do is going to be big, professionals state.

Unlike most previous overseas spills, this has actually occurred near 2 ecologically secured marine environments and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve, which is a wetland of global value.

So, it’s the place instead of the size of the spill which is triggering biggest issue about its possibly serious ecological effect.

The sensational blue-green waters of the blue lagoon outside the seaside town of Mah ébourg in Mauritius, the background for many Bollywood motion pictures, are now stained black and brown.

The ship, MV Wakashio, ran aground at Pointe d’Esny in late July, and oil started dripping from it lastThursday Satellite images reveal the oil spill extended in between the mainland at Pointe D’Esny and the island of Ile- aux-Aigrettes