Why the Leafs should consider a trade for Blake Coleman – TheLeafsNation

After the Leafs made the transfer to ship Kasperi Kapanen back to the Pittsburgh Penguins, their forward depth took a little a hit. There are a lot of choices on the fringe that have a genuine shot to fracture the lineup next season (ex: Nick Robertson, Evan Rodrigues), however the group might definitely gain from obtaining a gamer outside the company that has the speed to burn.

If any of you have actually been following my Twitter page for a while, you likely currently understand who I am describing. This gamer might not just be a excellent replacement for the left Kapanen in regards to his on-ice dexterity however he would offer a sandpaper play design that the Leafs might absolutely gain from. Given that it has actually now been 4 straight seasons of stagnancy, the time is ripe for a brand-new existence offensively.

Toronto should check out obtaining Blake Coleman as he would be the type of man the Leafs might actually utilize.

Blake Coleman is Kasperi Kapanen if Kasperi Kapanen consistenly provided a fuck. — Samuel Tirpak (@SammyT_51) August 29, 2020

Back in January, I wrote about why obtaining Coleman would be a sensible relocation for the Leafs to make. Roughly a week after publishing stated short article, he went on to rating his first career hat trick in a video game versus Toronto that I occurred to be in presencefor Matthew Rodrigopulle, one …