‘Why The Hell Would I Take A Test? C’mon Man’

By
Jasyson
-

When CBS News Errol Barnett asked Joe Biden if he had taken a cognitive test during an interview on Wednesday, the former vice president was not happy about it.

Biden responded by asking Barnett if he’s a “junkie” and also used his signature “C’mon man” response, which he often employs when someone asks a question he doesn’t want to answer.

 

RELATED: Trump Claims Biden Has Been ‘Brainwashed’ And Warns ‘He’s Been Taken Over By The Radical Left’

Biden fires back: ‘Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man’

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden said. “Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man.”

“That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh?” Biden continued.

“Are you a junkie?” Biden needled Barnett.

Source link

Post Views: 17

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR