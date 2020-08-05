When CBS News Errol Barnett asked Joe Biden if he had taken a cognitive test during an interview on Wednesday, the former vice president was not happy about it.

Biden responded by asking Barnett if he’s a “junkie” and also used his signature “C’mon man” response, which he often employs when someone asks a question he doesn’t want to answer.

BIDEN: “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?” pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

RELATED: Trump Claims Biden Has Been ‘Brainwashed’ And Warns ‘He’s Been Taken Over By The Radical Left’

Biden fires back: ‘Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man’

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden said. “Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man.”

“That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh?” Biden continued.

“Are you a junkie?” Biden needled Barnett.