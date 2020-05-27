Why the ‘Friends’ reunion keeps slipping through our fingers

It was to be the most fun factor on HBO Max: a full Friends solid reunion, that includes all of the sitcom’s six stars for the first time in 16 years. When HBO Max broke the information in February, in a press launch titled “The One Where They Got Back Together”, the announcement was met with quick and widespread curiosity.

It didn’t harm that the reunion particular got here on the heels of a wave of renewed Friends nostalgia, just some months after a pop-up exhibition in New York City and Boston marked the 25th anniversary of the present’s premiere. HBO Max’s announcement appeared like the becoming conclusion to years of rumours, dashed hopes, and bated breaths on followers’ half.

The forthcoming particular was additionally a supply of main promotional pull for the yet-to-be-launched streaming platform. The plan was to make the Friends reunion – an unscripted particular shot on the sitcom’s authentic sound stage in Burbank, California – obtainable to subscribers from day one.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not simply the headlines

But after all, like all nice plans not too long ago, it was thrown off by the coronavirus pandemic. In April, a few month after the disaster prompted manufacturing shutdowns throughout the leisure trade, HBO Max confirmed that the Friends reunion would now not be a part of the launch catalogue.

Since then, the programme has discovered itself in limbo. Executives nonetheless plan on filming it as quickly as doable, and the particular continues to be being touted in HBO Max’s promotional supplies as a future providing. Potential taking pictures and launch dates have been talked about in media interviews, however particular plans have but to be introduced.

Read extra

Appetite for extra Friends content material predates the present’s finale. Kelsey Miller, the writer of I’ll Be There For You: The One about Friends, a radical historical past of the collection, chalks it as much as the specificities of TV versus cinema. While films are fairly definitive of their storytelling, “with TV, there’s always the promise of more”, she notes.

A 2004 Associated Press piece, reported throughout rehearsals for the present’s ultimate episode, makes point out of rumours regarding a possible reunion movie. “A reunion?” Aniston is quoted as saying at the time. “We haven’t even left yet.”

The report additionally makes point out of the stars joking they’d be keen to become involved in a reunion film for $4m every – 4 instances what they earned per Friends episode in direction of the finish of the collection. Naturally, no official figures have been launched as to the solid’s earnings for the reunion particular, however The Hollywood Reporter estimated that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc will every make between $2.5 and $3m.

For some time, prospects of a Friends reunion appeared doomed. In 2016, a partial reunion that includes everybody however Perry was deemed “a total car crash” and “a total bust”. Perhaps worryingly for HBO Max executives, that particular adopted the similar unscripted format as the deliberate new reunion, with the stars sitting down and reminiscing on their 10 years collectively.

While clearly not infallible, this format seems to be the just one that is smart: Friends was a present about twenty- and thirty-somethings rising into full-seasoned adults in the 1990s and 2000s. Attempting to revive it at this time would inevitably imply stripping it of its very essence, therefore the quite sturdy consensus that Friends is finest left alone in that regard.

Co-creator Marta Kauffman herself made no thriller of her full opposition to any kind of reboot – or perhaps a reunion – throughout an anniversary panel in September 2019. “We will not be doing a reunion show. We will not be doing a reboot,” she mentioned in accordance with Variety. Kauffman gave two causes for her reluctance: “One of the reasons we won’t do a reunion is because this is a show about a time in your life when your friends are your family. And when you have a family, that changes. But the other reason is it’s not going to beat what we did.”

Watch extra

David Crane, her co-creator, agreed, including: “We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it. If you visited those characters now, it just would not be the same DNA and chances are, it wouldn’t be as good.”

Even with a reboot off the desk, there was nonetheless the chance of a Friends reunion of some kind. Lisa Kudrow floated the thought in January 2018 throughout an interview with Conan O’Brien, telling the host: “Something should be done. I don’t know what.” Kudrow, too, acknowledged that Friends was an unlikely candidate for a reboot: “That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn’t about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that’s just sad.”

Hopes for a reunion solidified through Aniston. She was the one who, in October 2019, informed Ellen DeGeneres that she and her former co-stars had been “working on something” collectively. That was days after she shared a selfie with the 5 different solid members as her first Instagram submit, which proved so in style it prompted the platform to crash. It nonetheless took 4 months for an official announcement to be made public by HBO Max.

At an trade occasion earlier this month, Bob Greenblatt, the chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, expressed hope that the Friends reunion particular will likely be filmed by the finish of summer season, whereas government producer Kevin Bright has contemplated the chance of a Thanksgiving launch. This relies upon presumably on when lockdown restrictions might be eased in California, paving the method for the TV trade to renew manufacturing. In the meantime, we’re left with a list of 236 episodes – and the promise that sooner or later, the solid will likely be there for us as soon as extra.