Why the ‘fox eye’ beauty trend is being slammed as racially insensitive

Written by Alicia Lee, CNN

“Ching chong eyes!” That’s what grade school kids utilized to call SophieWang It was a perilous racist slur delicately tossed around as they buffooned her Asian ethnic culture while pulling on the corner of their eyes. Upward forJapanese To the side forChinese Downward forKorean

.

Wang is now 17 and several years gotten rid of from the days when her Asian American identity was lowered to “a single facial feature.” And yet, scrolling through social networks posts in current months has actually brought those memories flooding back thanks to a brand-new beauty trend: “fox eyes.”

On Instagram, TikTo k and YouTube, individuals from all over the world have actually been publishing videos and pictures modeling the look– utilizing makeup and other techniques to imitate the raised, so-called “almond-shaped” eyes of stars such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and MeganFox

.