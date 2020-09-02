Why the first Hispanic CEO of a major US airline still believes in the American Dream

United Airlines UAL Munoz, now the executive chairman of, informed CNN Business that despite the fact that “bias exists” in the United States, the American Dream is still within reach.

“Despite the facts that point otherwise…I have to believe that,” Munoz stated in an interview. “We have to believe in this country with all of its great history, with all of its great sort of melting pot and historical success.”

After 5 years leading United Airlines, Munoz was still one of Corporate America’s just Hispanic leaders when he stepped down asCEO in May