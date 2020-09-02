Why the first Hispanic CEO of a major US airline still believes in the American Dream

By
Jackson Delong
-

Munoz, now the executive chairman of United Airlines (UAL), informed CNN Business that despite the fact that “bias exists” in the United States, the American Dream is still within reach.

“Despite the facts that point otherwise…I have to believe that,” Munoz stated in an interview. “We have to believe in this country with all of its great history, with all of its great sort of melting pot and historical success.”

After 5 years leading United Airlines, Munoz was still one of Corporate America’s just Hispanic leaders when he stepped down asCEO in May

Diversity is likewise doing not have in C-suite positions that typically cause the leading task. For circumstances, simply one of the Fortune 100 primary monetary officers is Hispanic, according the Corporate Governance Research Initiative atStanford Graduate School of Business

“I long for the day when someone like me is not the exception, but the expectation,” stated Munoz, who is a marquee speaker at L’ATTITUDE, a nationwide effort concentrated on assisting executives comprehend the US Latino accomplice driving the contemporary economy.

Corporate America needs to ‘take a possibility’ on varied voices

Munoz, an icon in the airline market who formerly worked as CFO at a department of AT&T (T), prompted Corporate America to provide individuals with varied backgrounds chance. (AT&T is the moms and dad business of CNN).

“Back in 2003, some young leaders at an airline took a chance on a young CFO who happened to be Hispanic to join their board,” Munoz remembered.”And that worked out OK.”

