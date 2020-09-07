Why the coronavirus pandemic has made 5G more essential than ever

While 2020 has introduced challenges no one expected, recent advances in emerging tech have enabled companies worldwide to quickly react and adapt in uncharted territory. Whether it involves switching to virtual meetings or managing companies remotely, we’ve seen a distinct change in the way we work, and simultaneously in consumer behavior.

Increased streaming and online shopping and less in-person socializing have led to consumers’ growing need for a reliable and quick way to virtually communicate on both a personal and professional level. In the U.S., it’s estimated that more than half of the current workforce is working remotely—and three in five U.S. workers who have been doing their jobs from home during the pandemic would prefer to continue doing so.

This shift in how consumers are working, socializing, and consuming products and services is forcing manufacturers to rethink how to solve one of today’s biggest consumer pain points: staying connected.

Prior to 2020, companies across the technology industry had been heavily investing in, researching, and developing the next generation of connectivity: 5G. This new technology will provide consumers with several benefits, including connection speeds that are as fast as fiber, more reliable connections, smoother streaming, and…

Read The Full Article