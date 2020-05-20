Why the ‘CBS Evening News’ failed to air for a chunk of America

East shore audiences anticipating to see the “CBS Evening News” on Tuesday were maybe a little bit puzzled when the program failed toair Instead, audiences that listened were dealt with to numerous coupons for CBS programs, and after that later on a feed from CBSN, the firm’s 24- hr electronic streaming network.

“Thanks everybody for checking in, we’re fine,” Norah O’Donnell ensured audiences in an Instagram post “But there was a major technical issue that prevented the broadcast from being seen on the east coast.” O’Donnell explained, “It’s a broadcast in the era of Covid.”

O’Donnell was most likely referring to the reality that the information department is no more secured at the CBS Broadcast Center due to the fact that of the coronavirus. The workplace was shut on March 11– prior to the majority of lockdowns– after 2 workers examined favorable for Covid-19 Technical groups and also content groups have actually been functioning from house while the network keeps a skeletal system personnel in the workplace. And the program has actually been directed from D.C. and also a back-up center in New York.