Why the 2020 election might never end

Wallace: But can you give a, can you give a direct answer you will accept the election?

Trump: I have to see. Look, you — I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.

Yeah, not good. Especially when you consider that right before this back-and-forth happened, Trump told Wallace this: “I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election. I really do.” (Side note: There is zero evidence of widespread voter fraud in mail-in or absentee voting. None.)

And really not good in light of the fact that Trump has been hinting at that idea for a while now. “This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country,” Trump told a group of conservative students last month. Then there’s this fact: Trump alleged, with no proof, that 3 to 5 million illegal votes had been cast in the 2016 election by way of explaining why he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. When you consider that he won that election — and that he is not currently projected to win this one this November — you can see how bad all this could get. Should Trump lose in November, he has already laid the groundwork to say he was cheated out of a second term by Democrats pushing mail-in voting. And that, because the whole thing was rigged, he won’t acknowledge former Vice President Joe Biden as the next president. And to run what amounts to a shadow presidency for the 35% or so of the public who believe whatever he says — facts be damned. So long, peaceful transition of power! The Point : If you don’t get why what Trump told Wallace on Sunday is a direct threat to the health and strength of our democracy, you aren’t paying attention.

