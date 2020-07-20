Why the 2020 election might never end

Wallace: But can you give a, can you give a direct answer you will accept the election?
Trump: I have to see. Look, you — I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.
And really not good in light of the fact that Trump has been hinting at that idea for a while now.
When you consider that he won that election — and that he is not currently projected to win this one this November — you can see how bad all this could get.
Should Trump lose in November, he has already laid the groundwork to say he was cheated out of a second term by Democrats pushing mail-in voting. And that, because the whole thing was rigged, he won’t acknowledge former Vice President Joe Biden as the next president. And to run what amounts to a shadow presidency for the 35% or so of the public who believe whatever he says — facts be damned.
So long, peaceful transition of power!
The Point: If you don’t get why what Trump told Wallace on Sunday is a direct threat to the health and strength of our democracy, you aren’t paying attention.