Why Taiwan got it right on Covid (and the US didn’t) (opinion)

Third, after SARS, Taiwan created the National Health Command Center (NHCC), an entity tasked with coordinating the government’s reaction to health crises. In its response to Covid-19, Taiwanese authorities emphasized transparency and strong coordination and activated an office within the NHCC, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), to gather and regularly disseminate information about the virus and its own effects in order that all Taiwanese residents will be kept well-informed. The central government also encouraged a society-wide reaction to the virus, with the private and public sectors working together to address health crises.

Finally, Taiwan moved quickly and effortlessly to deploy appropriate countermeasures against Covid-19. In the absence of a vaccine or effective therapeutics, this meant quickly isolating cases, in addition to conducting thorough contact tracing and widespread testing of the citizenry once those diagnostics became available.

Due to its strong response, according to the government’s health data, the majority of Covid-19 cases in Taiwan have been imported and not the result of community transmission. While international travel restrictions largely remain in place, Taiwan failed to have to impose harsh lockdowns in reaction to the virus, as many other countries (and jurisdictions within the US) have had to complete.

Although Taiwan’s efforts to fight Covid-19 have already been successful, China continues to restrict its ability to take part in the World Health Organization, the UN-affiliated entity tasked with answering international health crises. WHO has come under fire from the United States along with other countries for the failure to incorporate Taiwan, especially given its ability to effortlessly fight coronavirus.

On July 7, President Donald Trump formally initiated America’s withdrawal from WHO, citing its failure to deal effectively with the pandemic and its overly cozy relationship with the Chinese government. WHO has been accused of simply parroting a few of Beijing’s statements about Covid-19, such as its now debunked claim in mid-January that the virus could not be spread by human-to-human transmission. This assertion, particularly, was the source of controversy because of an email from a Taiwanese official to WHO on December 31, inquiring about the presence of “atypical pneumonias” in patients that were being “isolated for treatment” in Wuhan.

Taiwan has argued that email sounded an early alarm about possible human-to-human transmission. But WHO failed to follow-up on Taiwan’s inquiry, claiming that its December 31 email did not explicitly mention this type of viral transmission and that, in any case, it was already considering the Wuhan outbreak.

Despite Taiwan’s absence from WHO, its Covid-19 strategy can be replicated here in the United States. Its efforts to identify each case quickly, coupled with contact tracing and isolation of these potentially confronted with the virus, are keys to our ongoing efforts to reopen communities across America. So too are attempts to encourage social distancing in group contexts, in addition to masking where that distancing is not possible.

Finally, the Taiwanese government’s emphasis on transparency, as well as constant communication with the public regarding the virus and steps that needs to be taken to curtail its spread, are worth emulation.

Not most of Taiwan’s policies can be replicated here in the US. But policymakers here should be ready to learn from Taiwan’s success — and advance those policies — inside our continuing fight the life-threatening virus.