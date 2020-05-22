Why Sweden is unlikely to make a U-turn on its controversial Covid-19 strategy | Tae Hoon Kim | Opinion

Sweden has acquired appreciable media scrutiny in latest days. According to figures revealed on Tuesday, it now has the very best coronavirus-per-capita death rate in the world, with a mean of 6.08 deaths per million inhabitants a day on a rolling seven-day common between 13 and 20 May. As of 22 May, Sweden has had 32,172 confirmed instances and three,871 deaths. These figures are decrease than these of Italy or the UK. But they’re greater than these of Portugal and Greece, two nations with a related measurement of inhabitants to Sweden. The figures are additionally a lot greater than Sweden’s Nordic neighbours, with Denmark at 11,182 instances and 561 deaths, Norway at 8,309 and 235, and Finland at 6,537 and 306.

International observers and critics inside Sweden blame these miserable figures on its controversial Covid-19 strategy. Unlike the remainder of Europe, or what is typically cited because the exemplar nation of South Korea, Sweden has not imposed any lockdowns nor carried out mass testing. Its coverage has been to sluggish the unfold of the virus by exhorting its residents to practise voluntary social distancing.

Some restrictions have been enforced, similar to a ban on gatherings of greater than 50 individuals, and a stipulation that drinks can solely be served on seated tables as opposed to bars. Everyday life in Sweden is not the identical as earlier than. There are fewer individuals in purchasing centres and public transport. Working from dwelling has turn out to be the brand new regular for many who can. But individuals proceed to socialise outdoor freely, whereas major faculties, hairdressers and purchasing centres stay open.

But regardless of the excessive variety of deaths, about 70% of Swedes support their authorities’s strategy. In reality, there has not been a lot public debate or organised opposition to the strategy. The deaths have certainly shocked many Swedes, particularly the disproportionately excessive variety of deaths amongst these over 70 in care properties and people from working-class, immigrant backgrounds. The debates, nevertheless, appear to be taking a extra socioeconomic angle. In different phrases, the explanations for these deaths are being blamed on structural, financial, and social deficiencies – however not on the strategy itself.

Why is this so? One rationalization that has been aired incessantly factors to the excessive diploma of belief between authorities businesses and residents. The argument is that the extent of presidency transparency and the state’s service-mindedness has created an setting the place the individuals belief their authorities and consultants.

Whereas this would possibly clarify the dearth of opposition, it is removed from exhaustive. For instance, Norway, Denmark and Finland are often known as high-trust societies. But all three have imposed way more restrictive measures, starting from lockdowns to declaring a nationwide emergency.

Second, the truth that a few of the individuals most affected by the excessive demise price are from the poorest immigrant groups, such because the Somali group, whose voice is not at all times nicely represented within the media, goes in opposition to this picture of a universally trusting and clear society.

Perhaps one other rationalization is that Sweden has a very completely different method of perceiving the present disaster. Instead of seeing it as a nationwide emergency or a battle in opposition to an “invisible enemy”, there appears to be a tendency to regard coronavirus simply as a severe public well being drawback. It is considered as one thing that requires the cautious observance of guidelines set out by well being consultants, moderately than an existential drawback that requires the state to droop civil liberties for the sake of nationwide safety. Indeed, each time a non-scientific skilled similar to me criticises the Swedish strategy, the response has typically been that I’m not an skilled.

This is the place Sweden is distinctive, one thing that could be attributable to its historical past. The nation has not skilled a nationwide emergency or disaster for greater than 100 years. Since across the Swedish common strike of 1909, it has not seen any profound social conflicts, for instance the miners’ strike in Britain, or a civil struggle, as in Spain or Finland. Any foreigner who has lived in Sweden will understand how conflict-adverse Swedish individuals appear to be. Furthermore, Sweden has not engaged in any armed disputes because the 1810s. This is in distinction to Denmark and Norway, which had been occupied by Germany within the second world struggle, and Finland, invaded by the us in the identical interval. A rallying cry of unity within the face of nationwide adversity isn’t a part of the collective cultural cloth in Sweden.

This lack of expertise with dealing with nationwide crises goes a way to explaining why there is a technocratic and dispassionate outlook to Covid-19, as opposed to a sense of urgency. It is additionally why the general public well being company in Sweden appears to have few qualms about “herd immunity”. Whereas different nations see it as a harmful nationwide experiment, Swedish well being officers regard it extra as a sort of medical prescription. It won’t be 100% efficient and a few deaths would possibly happen, as in any medical state of affairs. But in the long term, it might work in mitigating the unfavorable results of the virus, with out mass social disruption.

It is for that reason that the denial by the Swedish authorities and well being officers that it is really pursuing “herd immunity” appear so halfhearted, a rebuttal to important overseas press moderately than its residents. For a foreigner dwelling in Sweden like me, it is not solely reassuring. How lengthy Sweden will proceed with this coverage is troublesome to confirm. But so long as Covid-19 is seen on this gentle, and it seems as if it should, a U-turn appears unlikely.

• Tae Hoon Kim is a South Korean geopolitical and financial analyst based mostly in Stockholm, Sweden