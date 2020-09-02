Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops

It should not have actually come as a terrific surprise that last weekend’s Motegi Super Formula season opener was something of a procession, considered that motorists were nearly consentaneous in their view leading up to the race that eliminating the necessary pitstop was a bad concept.

Overtaking around the Honda- owned track is challenging at the very best of times, however when every vehicle is on the exact same tire substance, and the race length (35 laps, below in 2015’s 51) is too brief to truly make tire deterioration a significant element, even in the burning 33-degree Celsius heat, all the active ingredients were sadly in location for a non-event.

After the race, the leading 3 finishers all confessed that the start and the very first couple of corners eventually determined where they ended up, such was the trouble of surpassing. The leading 4 all ended up in the positions in which they concluded the very first lap, and it was just the reality that numerous motorists struck difficulty that the pack was mixed from 5th location and listed below.

Indeed, omitting the very first lap, just 2 authentic overtakes were performed without making contact all race: Tomoki Nojiri death Hiroaki Ishiura for 11th put on lap 3, and Nirei Fukuzumi discovering a method by Kamui Kobayashi for 6th on lap 19.

“The most boring race of my life” was how Nick Cassidy explained it. The …