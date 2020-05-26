Why Steve Bullock's Montana Senate race is so important

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana is running for Senate in 2020 which provides hope to the Democrats that they can claim the majority. Chris Cillizza explains why this Senate race is so important and what other states to look out for in 2020. #CNN #News #Cillizza

