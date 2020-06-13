Why some police officers rally around their colleagues — even when they’re accused of committing crimes

To realize that, policing experts and two former officers say, you need to understand conventional police culture — and what it takes to chip away at the so-called “blue wall of silence.”

It starts in the academy

Police have long had a strong sense of camaraderie, says Joseph Ested, a former police force officer in Richmond, Virginia, and mcdougal of the book, “Police Brutality Matters.”

Go to any police department over the nation, and you will find that relationships between officers are extremely tight-knit, he said. It’s a brotherhood and sisterhood — and that notion is instilled in cops at the basic.

“When you first join the police academy, the first thing they tell you is, “This is your family now. We take care of one another. We look out for each other. We do not arrest one another. We’ll always extend that benefit to take care of each other,'” Ested said.

That notion only gets stronger when officers leave the academy, he said. When police are out in the field, they should rely on each other — sometimes in dangerous situations. So, regardless of circumstances, they’ve each other’s backs, that he added.

Sometimes that loyalty may be displayed in private, through words exchanged at the station between shifts or through what’s dubbed the “blue wall of silence,” when an officer keeps quiet about another’s misconduct, said David Thomas, a professor of forensic studies and criminal justice at Florida Gulf Coast University and a retired police officer.

“They are there to support the officer,” Thomas said, of the mindset behind that solidarity. “They back the blue no matter what.”

Certainly not all officers ascribe to those notions or take part in unconditional shows of support, he added.

Subcultures within individual departments can differ widely, and leaders at some of the nation’s largest law enforcement agencies have signaled that exorbitant force or other misconduct won’t be tolerated.

A group of 14 sworn officers in Minneapolis this week released an open letter saying they condemn the actions of their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, who while in uniform on Memorial Day pressed his knee into the neck of George Floyd, who died a few days later. Chauvin has been fired and charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers at the scene likewise have been fired and charged with crimes. None of the four officers have entered a plea.

Those who signed the letter wrote, “Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are.”

But even when chiefs set a different tone, they can be limited in their capacity to affect how street-level officers do their work, write Sarah J. McLean and Robert E. Worden in “Mirage of Police Reform: Procedural Justice and Police Legitimacy.”

Frontline supervisors can more directly influence officers’ behavior, nevertheless the extent to which that takes place depends on that supervisor’s own approach, they do say.

“Some police subcultures will be receptive to a reform proposed by management, such as community policing, and others will tend to resist, based on the compatibility of the reform (as officers make sense of it) with officers’ own occupational values and attitudes,” the authors write.

And then there is the power of police unions . Police union contracts causes it to be difficult to get rid of officers flagged for misconduct, despite a department chief’s intentions.

There can be consequences for disloyalty

Many jurisdictions have duty to intervene policies on the books, which require officers to part of when colleagues use exorbitant force and report those incidents to a supervisor.

But the culture of policing can work against such policies in practice, said William Terrill, professor of criminology and criminal justice at Arizona State University.

“You’re asking officers to intervene with one of their colleagues, and it can be perceived as, ‘You’re infringing on my authority,'” he said.

That’s especially potent given the hierarchy that exists in policing. The chain of command causes it to be difficult for younger or more junior officers to question or speak out against some body of a greater rank, particularly when there appear to be gray areas in the situation.

The attorney for Thomas Lane, one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest that generated Floyd’s death, is making a case to this effect

Lane have been on the force for four days at the time of the incident, lawyer Earl Gray told CNN. As Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, Lane suggested over and over again that they roll Floyd onto his side, Gray said.

“I am worried about excited delirium or whatever,” Lane said, according to authorities’ probable cause statement. “That’s why we have him on his stomach,” Chauvin replied, according to the document.

If an officer does question a decision or violate the “blue wall of silence,” they may be perceived as being disloyal, Terrill said. And that, subsequently, can lead to them being shunned or excluded by their peers.

“The last thing you want as an officer is to need help and look around and no one’s showing up,” Terrill said.

To don’t be shunned, an officer may possibly decide it’s worthwhile to bend the guidelines, Terrill said. They may possibly feign ignorance when questioned about a partner’s behavior throughout a police stop. Or they could remain silent when a colleague acts inappropriately on the scene.

It’s part of an ‘us vs. them’ mentality

Supporting a fellow police officer and also require acted illegally doesn’t send a positive message to the general public. But people who do so might be more concerned with supporting a fellow officer in a tense moment than concerning the public’s perception, Thomas said.

“It is about a brother or sister in blue that is in trouble,” that he said. “And so, that support is more important because to them, the public has already vilified them.”

That attitude is part of an “us vs. them” mindset that exists in some police subcultures, he said.

Policing is a unique profession, with pressures and risks unlike just about any other job. Cops who work at the patrol level face a higher degree of uncertainty in several calls they respond to, some of that could pose a deadly threat.

Many officers believe the general public — even their own families — don’t completely understand the nature of what they do, said Thomas, referring in part from what he’s been told in providing counseling services to police. Some also believe they’re viewed negatively because of their authority to create arrests, that he said.

“Who else carries a gun off duty? Who else is expected to intervene in something that happens when you’re in the supermarket or corner store?” that he said. “There’s no other job like that, and that responsibility is huge.”

Being an officer becomes a part of one’s identity, and it could be difficult for police to separate that identity from everyday life, said Thomas. That can donate to the social isolation experienced by cops in some communities, leading those officers to socialize only with other officers. And it can help explain why law enforcement personnel are so loyal together, Thomas added.

The “us vs. them” mentality comes from a “war on crime” mind-set that exists in some departments, Terrill said.

Terrill, who studies police behavior and culture, said that he teaches many aspiring officers in his classes. Often, even those who say they want to enter the profession to help their communities define that as “catching the bad guy,” he said.

Then, when recruits enter the academy, there’s a greater emphasis on teaching officers the way to handle dangerous situations than on community relations, which can lead street-level officers to view the general public with suspicion. That approach is what’s known as a warrior mindset , Terrill said, as opposed to the guardian mindset emphasizing social service that has gained traction lately.

“Cops often see themselves as the good guys,” that he said. “The bad guys are the people that are violating the law. And (police) are just the thin blue line that creates that safety for the law-abiding citizens.”

But the suspicion doesn’t just extend to the public. Officers who work with the front lines might genuinely believe that they are not guaranteed the support of their managers if they wind up having to employ force in times, Terrill said. So, they feel that all they have is each other.

Police departments can address these dilemmas of culture by reinforcing their existing “duty to intervene” policies and assigning officers with varying cultural attitudes to work together on shifts, Terrill said.

The #8CantWait campaign, a policing reform initiative by the advocacy group Campaign Zero, includes the duty to intervene as you of its eight immediate reforms departments can take now. And in recent days, some local governments and police departments have proposed or reinforced policies that address some of these issues.

The police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee, issued a memo highlighting a new duty to intervene policy. The Pittsburgh City Council proposed a bill that would require police officers and employees to part of if a colleague uses inappropriate force or acts unlawfully.

But many of the notions of police culture are deeply ingrained, and undoing the ones that can hinder fair policing might be a long and slow process.