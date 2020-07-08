Why Sofia Richie REALLY Broke Up With Scott Disick – And Will They Get Back Together?!

Just when we thought it was over, they pull us in!

A few weeks ago, we would have told you Sofia Richie is in Scott Disick’s rearview mirror — and that a reconciliation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian was coming.

But now, carrying out a surprise Fourth of July reunion, things are looking much less clear cut in this ongoing love triangle.

As you might recall, the Scott/Sofia romance got seriously rocky towards the end when Disick spent some time in rehab. Following that stint, he seemed focused on spending some time with family and “working on his issues.” According to a source spilling to Us Weekly, that could be exactly what Richie was longing for.

The insider said:

“One of the reasons Sofia broke up with Scott was to give him a wake-up call and was hopeful that he would learn some lessons during their time apart.”

Wow. Sounds really selfless and nurturing of her. However, the origin continued:

“But unfortunately at the conclusion of the afternoon, Scott is who he could be.”

Hmm… that sounds ominous!

We hope for Scott’s sake, and the sake of his family, that he’s in a position to make whatever lessons he’s learned in treatment stick. We assume the 21-year-old saw some positive change, considering their holiday hang. The Us insider acknowledged that the winds might still be blowing towards a reconciliation. They shared:

“There’s always been the opportunity that Scott and Sofia could rekindle their relationship and Scott knows that Sofia will work for him. But her relatives and buddies aren’t sure if he could be also best for her.“

Hmm… This is far from the very first time we’ve heard that Sofia’s inner circle isn’t up to speed for the partnership — dad Lionel Richie has obviously never been a fan of Lord Disick.

Though an insider did claim the pair seemed “more friendly than romantic” throughout their Fourth of July outing, her squad might just need to put up with the partnership again all things considered. The model fueled a lot more reconciliation speculation on Monday by posting a picture of herself in a hoodie from Disick’s brand Talentless — and little else.

Still, there’s one major factor standing in the way of this couple: Scott’s family. More specifically, his baby momma, with whom an Us insider claimed he’d “always be in love” back in May. They explained:

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him. It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Getting his priorities to be able sounds like the precise kind of “wake up call” Sofia was trying to impart on Scott with the breakup, also it honestly appears like Scott made the right call putting family first. She’s only 21, so needless to say she really wants to be towards the top of someone’s list — it just might not happen with a father of three!