Why Santander Doesn’t Want to Use Ripple for International Payments Yet

Santander, the big scale Spanish bank and among Ripple’s significant partners, is still reluctant to embrace XRP as part of its international payment network, One Pay FX. The business reasoned that the token “was not actively traded in enough markets” to support the business’s banking requirements.

During an interview with the Financial Times, Cedric Menager, ceo of One Pay FX, described that Santander desires to supply the “finest [user experience] as rapidly as possible.” He likewise stated that the bank hopes to “operate in as many currencies and corridors as possible from the beginning.”

Ripple clarified that Santander is still utilizing a few of the business’s software application for its cross-border payment service, and kept in mind that they think about the Spanish bank to be “one of our largest and most important customers”.

In February, Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse hinted that banks would quickly be less careful of dealing with digital properties. He mentioned that as soon as regulators– referring to U.S. watch canines– comprehend “you’re not circumventing regulatory frameworks, they get very comfortable very quickly.”

Garlinghouse likewise declared that Ripple was utilized for $54 million in capital to Mexico inJanuary This figure represents 7.5% of the overall circulation of U.S. dollars to Mexican pesos.

Cointelegraph just recently reported that Sygnum Bank, the very first crypto bank certified by FINMA, will permit its users to buy Ripple’s XRP token by means of their e-banking website.