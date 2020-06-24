removed dishes just like the Sizzlin’ Supreme Skillet, Choconana Pancakes, Spicy Sriracha Burger, Fit Slam and Slow-Cooked Pot Roast from its dine-in menu through fall. “When we realized the effects of the pandemic we quickly mobilized to create a new streamlined menu,” said John Dillon, Denny’s chief brand officer, in a statement emailed to CNN Business. Denny’s, which still has a lot of options, is serving items which “simplify operations and [are] easier to execute for our downline,” that he said.

IHOP used to have a 12-page menu. Now it’s giving guests a 2-page, disposable menu. The shift “required a lot of reductions,” Brad Haley, IHOP’s chief marketing officer, told CNN Business. IHOP held onto popular items which weren’t too difficult to get ready. It lost complicated items which fewer guests ordered, and that could be replaced with something similar.

One example: a Simple and Fit omelet made with egg whites and spinach. While the specific dish is no longer on the menu, customers can build their particular omelet utilizing the same ingredients. “We didn’t lose any big menu categories, we just trimmed across the board,” Haley said. An inferior menu causes it to be easier for IHOP to coach new workers as it reopens. It entails less waste for franchise operators, who may get rid of unused ingredients they buy for less popular menu items.

“I don’t see us going back to the full 12-page menu,” Haley said.

Dave & Buster’s PLAY reduced its 40-item menu to 15 offerings, CEO Brian Jenkins said within a recent analyst call discussing the company’s first quarter financial results. “I do not expect that we will go back to the 40-item menu,” he said.

McDonald’s MCD “transitioned to a limited menu in April,” the company said in a statement to CNN Business, adding that “this decision helped simplify operations for our restaurant crew while also improving our customers’ experience.”

planning for this summer restore a handful of the discontinued items. The chain axed salads, bagels, yogurt parfaits and all-day breakfast throughout the crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported . The company isplanning for this summer restore a handful of the discontinued items.

out, restaurants need to reduce their capacities and keep people far enough apart to fulfill social distancing rules. Restaurant operators are in a tough spot. For months, their dining rooms were closed due to local social-distancing orders. Now, as many begin to reopen their doors, they face uncertain territory. With unemployment so high , many people may decide that eating at restaurants is just too costly. Others could be afraid in the future into restaurants, where they worry they could get sick from staff or other customers . Even if diners are wanting to goout, restaurants need to reduce their capacities and keep people far enough apart to fulfill social distancing rules.

Meanwhile, their costs are soaring. Restaurant operators need to pay for personal protective equipment for workers, lots of hand sanitizer, paper towels, contact-free payment systems and more. They may have to pay to redesign their dining rooms . And the expense of some ingredients, like meat , is way up.

Reducing menus may help. And, at the very least for now, clients don’t seem in your thoughts.

The problem with raising prices

Restaurants already operate with very thin margins, so it is difficult for them to absorb costs without making any changes.

One obvious method to cope with higher costs is by passing them onto customers via higher prices. But diners won’t are a symbol of it.

“What restaurants really hate is adding fees and doing things that frustrate the customer,” said Sean Kennedy, the National Restaurant Association’s Executive Vice President for Public Affairs.

If customers see prices rise, they may turn to a competitor. Or they might just eat in the home.

“There’s a lot of options outside of restaurant meals,” said Tim Powell, a managing principal of Foodservice IP, a foodservice consulting firm. “If you start raising prices it means that there’s a good chance that demand, or the traffic, will go down.”

Less is more

Shrinking the menu is just a better option. It allows restaurants to order ingredients in bulk and achieve better economies of scale. And because restaurants remove their least popular or even more expensive items, the changes may impact a relatively few customers.

At Dave & Buster’s for example, “the 15 items we selected generate a significant portion of our food revenue,” CEO Jenkins explained.

Even prior to the pandemic hit, restaurants would sometimes trim their menus to reduce costs or increase efficiencies. “We tend to go in and out of those phases,” said Powell, the food consultant. Last year, McDonald’s reduced its late-night menu and abandoned its craft burgers to greatly help speed up its service and make its menus less complex.

And although some customers may possibly miss seeing their favorite dish on the menu, the others may be pleased with — or at least tolerant of — the changes.

At McDonald’s, the newly paid off menu has improved client satisfaction scores “significantly,” said Mark Salebra, chair of the McDonald’s National Franchisee Leadership Alliance in a statement provided by an organization spokesperson.

Plus, some diners may well not care that much about variety today.

Denny’s “customers have been extremely understanding of the adjustments we’ve made,” said Dillon, adding “we’ve found our guests are appreciative of the focus we have been putting on safety, cleanliness and sanitation that a slightly smaller menu enables.”

IHOP’s Haley put it this way: “we’re not seeing complaints from guests.”