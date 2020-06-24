Why restaurant menus are getting shorter

IHOP used to have a 12-page menu. Now it’s giving guests a 2-page, disposable menu. The shift “required a lot of reductions,” Brad Haley, IHOP’s chief marketing officer, told CNN Business. IHOP held onto popular items which weren’t too difficult to get ready. It lost complicated items which fewer guests ordered, and that could be replaced with something similar.
One example: a Simple and Fit omelet made with egg whites and spinach. While the specific dish is no longer on the menu, customers can build their particular omelet utilizing the same ingredients. “We didn’t lose any big menu categories, we just trimmed across the board,” Haley said. An inferior menu causes it to be easier for IHOP to coach new workers as it reopens. It entails less waste for franchise operators, who may get rid of unused ingredients they buy for less popular menu items.
“I don’t see us going back to the full 12-page menu,” Haley said.
Reducing menus may help. And, at the very least for now, clients don’t seem in your thoughts.
The problem with raising prices
Restaurants already operate with very thin margins, so it is difficult for them to absorb costs without making any changes.
One obvious method to cope with higher costs is by passing them onto customers via higher prices. But diners won’t are a symbol of it.
“What restaurants really hate is adding fees and doing things that frustrate the customer,” said Sean Kennedy, the National Restaurant Association’s Executive Vice President for Public Affairs.
If customers see prices rise, they may turn to a competitor. Or they might just eat in the home.
“There’s a lot of options outside of restaurant meals,” said Tim Powell, a managing principal of Foodservice IP, a foodservice consulting firm. “If you start raising prices it means that there’s a good chance that demand, or the traffic, will go down.”
Less is more
Shrinking the menu is just a better option. It allows restaurants to order ingredients in bulk and achieve better economies of scale. And because restaurants remove their least popular or even more expensive items, the changes may impact a relatively few customers.
At Dave & Buster’s for example, “the 15 items we selected generate a significant portion of our food revenue,” CEO Jenkins explained.
And although some customers may possibly miss seeing their favorite dish on the menu, the others may be pleased with — or at least tolerant of — the changes.
At McDonald’s, the newly paid off menu has improved client satisfaction scores “significantly,” said Mark Salebra, chair of the McDonald’s National Franchisee Leadership Alliance in a statement provided by an organization spokesperson.
Plus, some diners may well not care that much about variety today.
Denny’s “customers have been extremely understanding of the adjustments we’ve made,” said Dillon, adding “we’ve found our guests are appreciative of the focus we have been putting on safety, cleanliness and sanitation that a slightly smaller menu enables.”
IHOP’s Haley put it this way: “we’re not seeing complaints from guests.”