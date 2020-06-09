Why Republican senators can’t run from Trump’s tweets anymore

By Tuesday afternoon, Republican senators were already playing out a familiar routine with regards to the President’s tweets: Pleading total ignorance.

“I didn’t see it,” Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said of the Trump tweet. “You’re telling me about it. I don’t read Twitter. I only write on it.”

“I’m not going to comment on the President’s tweets,” said Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican in the chamber.

You obtain the idea. It happens a whole lot.

But just because we’ve seen this story before doesn’t make the Twitter-what-even-is-that response by Republicans acceptable. It’s perhaps not. And here is why.

Trump’s dominant method of communication as President is Twitter. And a long time before he became President, it had been his preferred way to broadcast his thoughts.

And he is only embraced the medium more tightly since running for — and being elected — president. He uses it to live-tweet cable TV, yes, but also to be in scores with political opponents and float policy trial balloons. (And, yes, that he even uses as a foil to continue his never-ending feud with the alleged elites.)

“I doubt I would be here if it weren’t for social media, to be honest with you,” Trump said in 2017 in an interview with Fox Business Network. “Tweeting is like a typewriter — when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show. When somebody says something about me, I am able to go bing, bing, bing and I take care of it. The other way, I would never be, get the word out.”

Given all of the, it is definitely incumbent on Republican senators and House members (and Democratic ones, too!) to ensure they truly are keeping up up to now with Trump’s Twitter feed.

That doesn’t mean they have to like doing it. Following Trump’s Twitter feed is by turns exhausting, depressing and enraging. (Trust me, I know from experience.) But for the same reason the media can’t ignore Trump’s tweets, neither can Republican elected officials. And that reason is this: He’s the President of the United States.

We’ve seen that Trump’s tweets be capable of move the stock market. To affect how foreign leaders behave. To change how Republicans in Congress will vote. (See the recent FISA authorization bill .)

“The President is the President of the United States, so they’re considered official statements by the President of the United States,” said then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer back in 2017 when asked how Trump’s tweets ought to be treated.

So, to state — as so many elected Republicans do — that they do not have to pay attention to what the President tweets is, on its face, deeply irresponsible. Monitoring what the President says, even if it’s as frequent and as often erratic as Trump’s tweets, has always been area of the job description for members of the House and Senate. You don’t get not to do it mainly because a) it’s Twitter or b) you’ll need an excuse to not respond to what the leader of one’s party tweets.

What Republican members of Congress are doing then is, to put it politely, a cop-out. They are pulling an ostrich move — burying their heads in the sand when it comes to Trump’s Twitter feed because they just don’t want to engage in what he is saying.

Which, again, I get! But if you are a Republican senator thrilled in regards to the chances you have had to reshape the federal judiciary with conservative judges nominated by Trump, then you need to also handle all of the other things that arrives with supporting this President.

It’s a deal.