Brian Stelter asks: Why don’t they just walk out when they’re insulted? ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, author of “Front Row at The Trump Show, says he gets asked that question often. “As reporters, our job is to be there,” he says. “The insults don’t matter. Who cares?” He says “we are there to try to get the facts and to put the questions to those who are in power in this country.”

#CNN #News #Trump