Why R.E.I. is putting its brand new Bellevue HQ on the market

R.E.I. said on Wednesday it is looking to sell its brand new headquarters campus near Seattle to bolster its finances amid a sharp pandemic-related sales decline.

The outdoor gear co-operative had lofty dreams for a new corporate campus in 2016, when it announced its plans to move from Kent, Washington, to Bellevue’s Spring District 20 miles from Seattle, offering its 1,400 headquarters staff the most modern of office amenities. Those were to have included features such as two large outdoor courtyards connected by bridges, and a façade with large windows and garage doors that roll up, according to Fast Company.

Alas, due to the COVID-19 outbreak that led to R.E.I. stores to close for weeks, it is not to be. R.E.I. Chief Executive Eric Artz told employees in a video call Wednesday that selling the newly finished campus, into which staff was to have moved this summer, will likely yield a profit and put the company on safer financial footing.

“These dollars would also play an important role in stabilizing our business through the ongoing impacts of current disruptions,” said Artz, according to a transcript of the call shared with Fortune. The CEO…

