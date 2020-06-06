Why protesting isn’t enough (opinion)

In the two weeks since his death, a national civil rights movement has blossomed. Though there has been some cases of looting and violence, more often than not, the peaceful #BlackLivesMatter protests have shaken the conscience of the world by forcing a conversation about racism and policing that was long overdue. The scale and scope of the protests are huge, and rallies have sprung up in both big cities and rural towns across America in a show of solidarity that is unlike anything else we now have seen in recent decades.

There have now been some early signs of progress. On Friday, Minneapolis issued a temporary measure that would ban police chokeholds, require other officers to report their use, and demand the police chief to authorize any crowd control weapons, like rubber bullets and tear gas.

But the path to reform is obviously long and winding. Ultimately, changing our institutions will need robust federal legislation to make certain that no states are violating the civil rights of Americans. The current moment harkens back once again to the 1960s, when President Lyndon Johnson and Congress seemed to comprehend it was no further a viable option to be determined by individual states to do the best thing and passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

To affect decision-making at the national level, protests won’t be enough. The vote in November would have been a crucial first rung on the ladder to usher in lasting change. Even if the protests achieve immense progress at their state and local level, federal legislation and enforcement of the law will undoubtedly be essential.

With President Donald Trump in the Oval Office and Republicans in charge of the Senate, the short-term prospects for meaningful change are slim. The President made this clear when he announced that his response to racism would target economic recovery — not tough measures to dismantle a criminal justice system that perpetuates racial inequality and too often enables illegitimate violence against African Americans. Other than touting economic growth, Trump has only issued violent threats and Nixonian calls for law and order. Change comes via the ballot box This implies that voting matters. To achieve the goals of criminal justice reform, supporters will first need to clear the way in which by voting Democrats to the White House and Senate. Otherwise, the movement could face the harsh reality of conservative power in order to find itself in the throes of a fierce backlash. And as the grip on power that President Trump and Senate Republicans have appears to be slipping , the Democratic path to victory remains difficult. Economic recovery in the fall could easily raise the standing of the GOP, particularly appearing out of the bleak months in lockdown. The President’s capability to cause chaos through social media marketing and launch investigations through the Justice Department will pose huge challenges to Joe Biden and Democratic congressional candidates. To top it off, we do not really know very well what Election Day will look like in the middle of a pandemic. To make sure that voters allow it to be to the ballot box without fear that it’s going to jeopardize their health, Democrats must advocate for universal mail-in voting. The push for voting by mail — which may require federal support to states in order to make this transition in time for November — has slowed dramatically as President Trump continues to create misleading statements about voter fraud while his Republican allies are fighting voting-by-mail initiatives with lawsuits Unless there’s progress next month, it really is unlikely that 50 states will have functioning systems ready to go to ensure mail-in voting. In March, Trump vocalized what most Republicans have skirted around for many years. In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump referred to legislation put forward by House Democrats to increase funding for mail-in-voting and said , “The things they had in there were crazy. They had things — levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Democrats also must keep working on efforts to register young Americans — known for his or her low turnout rates — and get them to committed to voting in November. Many young adults are frustrated with the gridlock in Washington and so are not confident that voting really is important, given that inside their lifetimes, vital issues like racism, climate change and gun get a grip on have gone largely unaddressed by lawmakers. But they need to remember President Barack’s Obama’s mantra : “Don’t boo, vote.” Whether Democrats or Republicans get a grip on the White House and Senate in 2021 is likely to make an enormous huge difference in the direction of public policy on criminal justice issues. A potential watershed moment in US history Now that this movement has inspired and engaged many young Americans, local activists would do well to fully capture the moment by making Election Day preparation a central part of the mission. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrote , “Voting is a first step in a long and complex process, tedious but vital. You can have a car with all the bells and whistles, but if it doesn’t have wheels, you can’t move forward.” During the early 1960s, civil rights leaders were cognizant of the connection between their agenda and the ballot box. This is the reason why Martin Luther King Jr. and others were so focused on the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which provided federal protection to all Americans to exercise their to vote. Without the power to vote, King once said , “I cannot make up my mind — it is made up for me. I cannot live as a democratic citizen, observing the laws I have helped to enact — I can only submit to the edict of others.” We are on the cusp of a potential watershed moment in American history. Although it is usually hard to think meaningful change will occur, we must understand that breakthroughs may take place — this is exactly what happened in 1964 and 1965. Social movements have the energy to change the status quo. Marches, rallies and media coverage have the capacity to transform politics. We are since right now. However, without political power in Washington, there is less hope for lasting change. For the #BlackLivesMatter movement to totally succeed, it’ll have to continue demanding changes to the criminal justice system while mobilizing voters to create an impact in November.

