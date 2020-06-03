Why on earth is the Government pursuing such a divisive policy as quarantine?

The proposal would have required huge monitor and tracing that didn’t exist at the starting of the disaster — and is solely being rolled out now.

Having been “weakened” by the bullying claims that had been made towards her by Sir Philip Rutnam, former Permanent Secretary of the Home Office, Ms Patel misplaced the battle over her bid to implement extra stringent border controls.

The supply added: “The opposing view was that you simply couldn’t shut down ports or it could cease all worldwide commerce.

“Then Boris got ill, and [Dominic] Cummings got ill, and the emphasis switched to the NHS. Everything became much more cautious. Cummings was going around saying: ‘We must protect the NHS at all costs’. Then suddenly Downing Street was saying to Priti: ‘We must have quarantine’.”

Mr Cummings was satisfied quarantine would show fashionable with voters who had already demonstrated their over-compliance with the social distancing necessities — if not Conservatives.

The newest polling suggests he might effectively have been proper. A survey by PLMR this week discovered that almost three quarters of the inhabitants agrees with the quarantine policy. Asked if international nationals coming into the UK ought to self-isolate for 14 days, 48 per cent ‘strongly’ agreed, and 25 per cent agreed “somewhat”. Asked if UK nationals ought to do the identical, 42 per cent strongly agreed and 25 per cent agreed considerably.

Mr Johnson was nonetheless convalescing on April 25, when the Sunday Telegraph solely reported that two-weeks self-isolation can be imposed on Britons returning and foreigners arriving at airports and ports.

The change in pondering was exemplified by Matt Hancock going on ITV’s This Morning on May 12 and telling hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “It is unlikely that lavish international holidays are going to be possible for this summer.”