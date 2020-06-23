Why Not? Reports Claim NYPD Could Protest On July 4th – I Say Do It

Rumors are circulating that New York City cops appear to be arranging a strike on July 4 in reaction to protesters calling for police departments across America to be defunded.

The New York Post reported that two messages have been circulating throughout the city’s police department, encouraging cops to stay home on the 4th of July, Independence Day.

One of the messages reportedly says the strike will begin at 3 pm on July 4, ‘NYPD cops will strike on July 4th to let the city have their independence without cops,’ the message reads, based on The Post.

The message continues, ‘Cops that say we can’t strike because of the Taylor Law…The people which city don’t honor us so why honor them.’

IF NY POLICE COPS STRIKE, I SUPPORT THEM

I don’t frequently endorse police strikes, and am not really a fan of strikes generally, but in this case, I think it’ll be beneficial for individuals to understand what a life without police could be like. They seem never to grasp reality and require a spanking to have their heads straight.

They’re completely miss treated by politicians in the media. And while there are a few bad apples in any profession, the idea that cops are racist is absolute garbage. The other strike and let New York have a utopian police free day. I think they might change their mind about not attempting to have any police around pretty quick.

THIS COUNTRY HAS TO WAKE UP

I think this country needs a rude awakening concerning the value of the police. We are overreacting to recent events. I believe police reforms are essential. I believe George Floyd didn’t need certainly to die. I believe the Atlanta case is the perfect case to illustrate the perils that police face on a daily basis.

It could have been an instance used to exhibit life and death issues that police must resolve by making critical decisions under extreme stress in seconds. But no, the district attorney made things worse with those preposterous charges before a formal investigation was even completed. And now it is likely a reasonable and fair jury will find that officer simple, which will fuel more riots.

Those two Atlanta police officers did their jobs far better than that corrupt DA who’s using this case do deflect the public far from his corruption and lawlessness.

I think police should strike.

Let the mayors and city councilors simply take the heat for lawlessness within their streets without police to simply help. Let these feckless virtue-signaling dirtbags in leadership positions destroy themselves politically.

IF THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT THEY WANT, GIVE IT TO THEM

If that is the world they want, they ought to get a taste of it. I see leftists living some fantasy that they will be empowered once they will be rolled over by the serious criminals.

Kind of like the neckbeards who think that they will be totally fine throughout a zombie apocalypse because they have a authentic katana.

The sane homeowners who own America’s 2.5 guns per family will undoubtedly be waiting for the morons to cross those private property lines once they move on the suburbs. These protestors will require a literal army to have far.

HISTORY REMINDER

On October 7, 1969, the Montreal police proceeded strike in what had become known as the Murray-Hill riots. It took 3 hours and 20 minutes for the first bank to be robbed. I’m setting the over/under at 90 minutes for NYC if they all walk off the job.

