Lawyer Liparit Simonyan, a representative of the legal successors of the killed servicemen in the “Case of Tsor military unit” in the “Mirror” club, referred to the new developments in the criminal case initiated in 2021, the official statement of the Republic Prosecutor’s Office. Their case was initiated based on the applications of the parents, the children were the victims, the parents were recognized as the legal successors of the victims.

The lawyer began his speech with a message spread by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic. According to the official statement. “2022 On April 26, the RA General Prosecutor’s Office received the 2020 The motion of a number of parents and relatives of the servicemen killed during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in a criminal case to be recognized as victims was granted. In particular, having in mind that based on the interview of the former head of the Military Control Service of the RA Ministry of Defense Movses Hakobyan in the RA SIS in 2020. The criminal case initiated on November 21, 2012 under Article 308, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code, as well as the one attached to it, based on Ara Zohrabyan’s report, is the subject of pre-war criminal acts committed by high-ranking RA officials համաձայն Influenced the outcome of the war, and according to the request to be recognized as a participant in the trial, the persons mentioned in the attached list were killed during the war in Artsakh, the prosecutor supervising the above-mentioned criminal case to the investigator of the Anti-Corruption Committee) to recognize the killed servicemen as victims, and their parents and relatives who have made a claim as the legal successors of the victims. ”

Liparit Simonyan asked. “In the morning, there was information from the Prosecutor General’s spokesperson and the idea was that since the parents had applied, we recognized the parents as the legal successor of the victim. Why are the wounded soldiers killed during the war still not recognized as victims? Was it obligatory for the relatives to apply for recognition as a victim in order for such a decision to be made? There is no such condition in Article 58 of the RA Criminal Procedure Code. We also have people wounded during the war. If the criminal case was initiated for the unleashed war, then why were the wounded not recognized? ”

The representative of the legal successors reminded that there is an accused in this case, the head of the headquarters, who according to the lawyer “escaped from the battlefield”, the case was sent to Syunik Region Court of First Instance, then after their mediation the case was transferred to Yerevan Court of First Instance.

The lawyer also said that the legal successors expect that other people will be involved, from the alleged perpetrators of the crime, in particular, Jalal Harutyunyan, and other people.

After the Prime Minister’s question and answer session in the National Assembly on April 13, the lawyer said that he had been called by the servicemen’s parents to submit a report on the crime, which was submitted on April 18, and 300 people joined the signature collection.

He published from “self-confession” voiced by Pashinyan in the National Assembly. “Today they say, could we have prevented the war? We could have prevented the war, as a result of which we would have had the same situation, of course without casualties. “There are things I can not say publicly now because I will damage future negotiations.”

According to the representative of the legal successors, “Nikol Pashinyan, predicting the consequences of the war in advance, by his inaction pushed Azerbaijan to unleash hostilities, as a result of which more than 3800 people were killed, more than ten thousand civilians were taken prisoner, wounded and disabled. losses. “

Ruzan MINASYAN