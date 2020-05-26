Why New Hampshire wants help counting its bats

Fish and Game officers within the state are in search of volunteers to go bat counting. They’re asking individuals to maintain monitor of bats they see on their property and elsewhere as a part of a statewide bat counting project.
Barns and church steeples typically function summer season houses for feminine bats and their offspring.
With a illness known as white-nose syndrome inflicting important declines in bat populations all through the Northeast, biologists imagine it is vital to observe these “maternity colonies.”
White-nose syndrome is a fungal illness that is been killing bats throughout North America, the National Parks Service says.
The info garnered from the bat depend might be used to fill gaps in current knowledge about New Hampshire’s bat inhabitants.
The state’s two most typical bat species are the little brown bat and the massive brown bat.