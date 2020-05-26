Why New Hampshire wants help counting its bats

Barns and church steeples typically function summer season houses for feminine bats and their offspring.

With a illness known as white-nose syndrome inflicting important declines in bat populations all through the Northeast, biologists imagine it is vital to observe these “maternity colonies.”

The info garnered from the bat depend might be used to fill gaps in current knowledge about New Hampshire’s bat inhabitants.

The state’s two most typical bat species are the little brown bat and the massive brown bat.