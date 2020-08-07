The greatest potion in politics and media …
Potion? More like toxin. It’s unfavorable partisanship. Once you’re searching for it, groups specified by contempt for the “other side” show up all over you turn. It’s how you get President Trump stating despiteful things like Joe Biden is“against God.”
Jason Zengerle, composing in this weekend’s NYT Magazine, says this period is “one in which political allegiances are determined less by affection for one party than by hatred of the other.”
I initially blogged about “negative partisanship” 10 years back when a female from Philly brought it up throughout Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert’s rally in DC. The principle now has a particular significance in political science. “‘Negative Partisanship’ Explains Everything” roared the heading of a 2017 post by Emory teacher Alan Abramowitz and college student StevenWebster The summary: “Conservatives and liberals don’t just disagree — they actually like to hate each other. And it’s getting uglier.”
Many pro-Trump media outlets are sustained by unfavorable partisanship. They drone on and on about Biden, representing him as inept, while disregarding when their leader mispronounces Yosemite andThailand In my forthcoming book HOAX, I make the point that Fox News is more anti-Democrat than pro-Trump Fox is specified more by who it opposes than who it promotes.
This phenomenon appears left wing, also. Earlier this summertime, liberal author Dean Obeidallah stated in a CNN.com commentary that his side is voting …