Why Navalny’s team sees Kremlin’s hands in attack



Mr Navalny was ultimately airlifted to Berlin’s Charit é center after preliminary treatment in Omsk in Siberia





Joining Team Navalny is asking for difficulty.

Like the opposition political leader himself, activists connected to Alexei Navalny have actually been imprisoned, handed debilitating fines, assaulted and sent out death dangers.

So as the Kremlin’s most significant critic lies in a caused coma in Berlin, with physicians attempting to determine the compound they think poisoned him a week earlier, Mr Navalny’s good friends and allies believe that he was targeted for his political activity.

President Vladimir Putin’s representative states German medics have “rushed” to their conclusion of nasty play without any evidence – and the Kremlin has actually constantly declined even to utter Mr Navalny’s name in an effort to decrease his significance.

But over the last number of years his network of young activists throughout Russia have actually dealt with extreme and increasing pressure that informs a various story.

Surveillance in Siberia

Sergei Boiko consumed tea with Alexei Navalny 2 days …