Why MyPillow CEO decided to pull his ads from Fox News
After Fox News rejected a promo from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for a live streamed event that seeks to prove that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, Lindell has pulled his ads from the network. CNN’s Brian Stelter has the story.

