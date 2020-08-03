Why Microsoft is in talks to buy ByteDance’s TikTok

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump cited national security risks posed by TikTok in motivations to ban the app in the US

Microsoft and ByteDance were given 45 days to come to a deal to appease US regulators and potentially prevent a ban

Talks of tech giant Microsoft possible acquisition of TikTok have been brimming as ByteDance explores all possible options to resolve an intensifying confrontation with Washington.

The Chinese company that developed the popular social media app has not made a final decision on selling TikTok to Microsoft. Reports from SCMP revealed TikTok owners would prefer the app to become an “independent spin-off”.

In a blog post, Microsoft pledged to bring in more security, privacy, and digital safety protection to the video-sharing platform.

“Microsoft would ensure that all private data of TikTok’s American users are transferred to and remain in the United States. To the extent that any such data is currently stored or backed-up outside the United States, Microsoft would ensure that this data is deleted from servers outside the country after it is transferred,” the firm said.

As per the agreement on the table, Microsoft’s buyout of TikTok will see the tech giant owning and operating the social media…