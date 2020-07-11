Why many college football players want fall football season

PAC-12 JOINS BIG TEN IN ELIMINATING NONCONFERENCE GAMES

The college football season is very much in doubt because the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to terrorize the country, positive cases skyrocketing in football hotbeds such as for example Florida, Texas, Arizona and California. Some believe a spring season is inevitable, the only option as voluntary workouts at schools such as for example Ohio State, Houston, Arizona, Boise State and North Carolina have already been paused as a result of outbreaks.

The powers that be, though, aren’t the only ones in favor of locating a way to have a fall season. And neither will be the fans. Many players — the ones who drive most, if not all, of the athletic department revenue for his or her respective schools, the ones who be putting themselves and their families and friends in danger — want to have a fall season, too. The increasing rate of the virus hasn’t swayed the players The Post spoke with.

“I hope there’s a season,” West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan, a Temple transfer, told The Post. “Honestly, it saves plenty of lives. Plenty of college young ones come from poverty, a lot of poor living. It’s a struggle home. We try this to [help] our family. Us not having the platform to accomplish this, and not obtaining the season, forces us to return home. It puts us at risk.”

GRASSLEY DISAPPOINTED IOWA-IOWA STATE GAME NIXED AFTER BIG TEN MAKE SCHEDULE CHANGE

Ryan understands what the virus may do. The Brooklyn native out of Erasmus Hall High School lost his 55-year-old uncle, Carl Ryan, to COVID-19 and knows other people who have managed it. But Ryan still wants to play. He has been on campus training for a few weeks — with a mask on — and is comfortable with the precautions the institution is taking. He gets tested weekly. His work-out groups are small, just six players he lives and isolates with. He doesn’t think playing games would jeopardize his health, or that of anyone near him.

“They’re taking the cautious steps that are necessary to get us back so we can have a season,” that he said of West Virginia. “I know everything is done here genuinely and they do everything to look out for the players’ best interests.”

Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, who used Ryan at Erasmus Hall, echoed his high school teammate, praising the safety measures taken by the Scarlet Knights. He feels safe and comfortable on campus and working out in “very small” groups. He gets tested weekly and has confidence he isn’t at risk.

“I know they wouldn’t put somebody with coronavirus on the field with us,” said Cruickshank, a Wisconsin transfer.

BIG TEN TO LIMIT FOOTBALL, FALL SPORTS TO CONFERENCE GAMES

Unlike Ryan and Cruickshank, Tylik Bethea hasn’t been to campus yet for voluntary work outs. The date has been pushed straight back twice now by Delaware State, first from July 1 to July 13 and now to July 23. In the meantime, he’s been residing in shape by himself, waiting to rejoin his teammates, completing workouts fond of him by the coaching staff. Bethea believes he can have a season, however it will be delayed and without fans. He would be comfortable playing if that’s the case.

“If all the athletes are cleared before the games, we should be good,” the Staten Island native and former Lincoln High School star said.

Bethea did raise some concerns. He doesn’t believe the full allotment of students would have been a wise choice for his school. There are too many wild cards, students who aren’t taking the necessary precautions and getting tested frequently, for him to be 100 per cent comfortable. Before returning to campus, every player has been asked to obtain tested, and they’re going to be tested again if they return. There will also be daily checkups and social distancing during meetings.

“I’m just concerned how they are going to manage us being around with the virus going on,” Bethea said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Chernak Jr., an offensive lineman at Stony Brook from Brooklyn, has similar concerns to Bethea’s. He hasn’t been straight back on campus yet, either. One of his good friends lost his father to the virus. He’s aware of how it can spread. And yet like so many the others, Chernak really wants to play inspite of the risks, and he understands why players are willing to achieve this. Of the four players The Post spoke with, they said all of their football-playing friends are hopeful of a fall season aswell.

“They know what the game can do for them in the future,” Chernak said. “I just pray we have a season.”