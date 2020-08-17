Why Malaysia keeps minting billionaires

Malaysia has actually long been a location where large fortunes have actually been collected in time. The Kuoks, Tehs and Queks are custodians of palm oil, residential or commercial property and banking empires that extend back years.

That was up until COVID-19, when the nation’s subtle rubber market– or more specifically, glove making– turned into one of the most popular in the world.

Wong Teek Son, who co-foundedRiverstone Holdings Ltd in the 1980s after working as a research study chemist, last month ended up being the 5th billionaire in the nation from producing gloves. He’s now worth $1.2 billion as shares of his business rallied practically sixfold from a low in March, thanks to growing need for protective items throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

A Riverstone representative decreased to talk about Wong’s net worth.

The speed and strength of the gloves boom has actually been amazing, however there are indications the quick increase might reverse, particularly as research study for a COVID-19 treatment and vaccine development.

Glove business were hammered recently when Russia’s president stated his country had actually cleared the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine for usage, while Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are amongst those reaching handle …

