Why last week’s great tech sell-off should make investors wary

Good morning. A risk-off mood continues to hang over the markets as U.S. futures—particularly, tech futures—lose ground, following European stocks lower.

Let’s check in on the action.

Markets update

Asia

The major Asia indexes are clinging to gains in afternoon trading, with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.8% .

collapse was actually worse than first thought. It in a revised reading. President Trump vowed on Monday to cut more economic ties with China, suggesting in a speech yesterday that “Made in America” tax credits and tariffs on U.S. companies that move operations to China (or elsewhere overseas) would be part of his second-term agenda.

Europe

The European bourses emerged from the gates in positive territory, before falling. London’s FTSE was down 0.5% two hours into the trading session.

