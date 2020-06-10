Why Kenyans are begging their president for freedom

Image copyright

In our series of letters from African journalists, Joseph Warungu captures the frustrations of Kenyans who have been pleading with the federal government to ease the measures taken up to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Mr President, we beg you – please, please set us free!”

These are maybe not the words of men and women held in detention or mandatory quarantine after being roughed up by Kenyan police for maybe not wearing face masks.

Instead, it is the cry of many Kenyans who can not stand the lockdown measures anymore.

Before President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation on Saturday, social media marketing had been awash with memes, pleas and videos urging him to help ease the lockdown measures.

One of the very widely shared clips was a video in Swahili compiled by comedian Mtume Orroson showing him in conversation with the president – using old sound bites of Mr Kenyatta completely out of context.

Here is definitely an excerpt:

Comedian: Uhuru, when do you want to set us free?

President: After three weeks…

Comedian: This is indeed wrong… you’ve placed us under curfew then sent police to beat us up.

President: It’s maybe not me… I have not sent anyone…

Comedian: Could you at least open the clubs only – just for a single day so I can sanitise (my throat) with one beer. What do I do when all clubs are shut?

President: Use the rear door…

Comedian: Heeey! What if your cops arrest me?

President: You’ll need to defend yourself… and this option don’t fuss!

Many folks have found the going tough with a night-time curfew in place, restriction on movement into or out of numerous counties, like the capital Nairobi, and the closure of schools, bars, clubs and places of worship.

About 1.2 million folks have also lost their jobs since the pandemic hit the nation, with additional having to have a pay cut. Many organizations have closed and families are struggling to make ends meet.

Getty Images When we opt to sell the foodstuff, let’s sell it at a very high price – hit them hard”

Indeed, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli – who refused to impose a lockdown, and it has controversially claimed that the herpes virus has ended in his country – was alluding to the lockdowns in Kenya and other neighbours when that he told Tanzanians: “Some people are experiencing food shortages because they locked themselves up while we were busy farming.

“Now, let’s protect our food. And once we decide to sell the food, let us sell it at an extremely high price – hit them hard! I say hit them very hard!”

Image caption



Kenya’s economy has brought a knock because of the lockdown





Many in Kenya were therefore hoping that President Kenyatta would reopen key sectors of the economy last week-end.

But choosing the cautious route, Mr Kenyatta only reduced the curfew from 10 to seven hours and eased restriction of movements in to certain areas.

President spotted out at night

However, the one sector that has return to life quickly, to the chagrin of numerous people, is politics, with Kenyans being treated with a strange happenings last week.

A video clip from the CCTV recording did the rounds on social media.

Image caption



Former rivals Mr Odinga (R) and Mr Kenyatta (L) shook hands in 2018 to finish their political rancour





It showed two men who closely resembled Mr Kenyatta and former prime minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga leaving a car through the night to look at road works which have been going on along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi, near to the office of the president.

The car carrying both men was in a little motorcade that included a few SUVs and heavily armed police.

The former prime minister just isn’t exactly a vital worker, the category of individuals who carry the official letter to exhibit police they are permitted to go out through the night.

The other category of individuals who are traditionally allowed to be out in the dead of the night time are “night runners”. These are people, specially in rural communities, who run about at night scaring and terrorising neighbours.

Neither men, needless to say, fit this category.

The incident was the latest sign of political activity just starting to pick up, regardless of the lockdown.

‘I buried my cousin on Facebook Live’

Since mid-March when Kenya reported its first confirmed case of the virus, politicians have been hidden away behind masks and their voices muted because the public health emergency, rightfully, took centre stage.

The funerals, which politicians usually used as a platform to maintain a public profile, have been drastically cut back underneath the strict instructions imposed by government.

But in the last month, politics has been resurrected. This is basically because Mr Kenyatta is in a rush. He is because of step down in 2022, and desires to secure his legacy as a champion of national unity and development.

Elbowing out the deputy president

Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga have been working closely since their historic handshake in March 2018 to end the bitter disputes and unrest that previous elections had triggered because the two men vied for power.

Deputy President William Ruto is worried that close relationship could frustrate his efforts to succeed Mr Kenyatta.

As a result, there’s been a political bloodbath, with the president uprooting politicians allied along with his deputy from key positions, accusing them of standing in the way of his “Big Four” action plan.

Joseph Warungu Many are hoping that politicians will continue steadily to mask their mouths and keep a distance despite Covid-19 is tamed”

Mr Kenyatta’s ruthless march to destination legacy has prompted accusations he is undermining the freedom and independence of parliament and the judiciary.

On Monday, Chief Justice David Maraga braved the political waters and added his voice to those urging the president to “set us free”.

Criticising work of the president for disobeying court orders and acting from the constitution, that he said: “It will be a dereliction of my duty easily do not raise Wanjiku’s [a reference to an ordinary citizen] agonies in my own domain.”

While all this is certainly going, on Covid-19 infections are yet to peak in Kenya.

The government says this is more likely to happen around August or September once the country could witness around 200 cases a day.

So clearly this is simply not a time for political games and many Kenyans are hoping that when the spread of Covid-19 is finally tamed, politicians will continue to mask their mouths and keep a distance from them while they remain focused on finding their next meal.

And they hope that if the president and his opponent-turned-ally take yet another night walk it will be to inspect roads that cause jobs.

