Why Kentucky might be the key to the Senate majority

Description: Amy McGrath is keeping Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell on his toes, after she won the Democratic nomination for Kentucky Senate earlier this summer. Now, the Republican establishment is having to spend time and money to ensure one of their party’s top leaders stays in office. Chris Cillizza explains why this is so important.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

This Kentucky Democrat may be the key to the Senate majority

Mitch McConnell has more cash than Amy McGrath after pricey US Senate primary

Amy McGrath wins Kentucky Senate Democratic primary, CNN projects

Amy McGrath wants a showdown with Mitch McConnell. First she has to beat Charles Booker.

McGrath raises $2.5M in 24 hours after announcing challenge to McConnell

About me:

I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Michelle Cho

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Subscribe to The Point newsletter:

#CNN #Cillizza #KentuckySenate